Tips to Prevent Car Break-Ins

The Columbia Police Department's Community Services Unit recommends these prevention steps:

Never leave valuables inside your car in plain view

Lock your purses or packages in the trunk

Roll up your windows and lock your doors anytime you park your vehicle

Park only in well lit areas or where your car can be seen

Call the police if you see anyone suspicious just hanging around parking lots

If you have questions, you can contact the Columbia Police Department's Community Services Unit at 874-7606.