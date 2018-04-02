Tipton Football Rolling

In doing this, the Cardinals are showing that last year's surprising season wasn't just a flash in the pan. The Tipton Cardinals surprised everybody last year by winning nine games and going to the playoffs.

"So I'm thinking a .500 year last year, and the defense really came up. As we all know, if you're going to do anything you'd better have a defense that's going to keep you in the ball game and give you a chance," said Tipton head football coach Tony Braby.

This year is a different story. The Cardinals' defense is playing well again, allowing only six to eight points per game. But it's the Tipton offense, led by senior quarterback Trey Allison, that is helping the team live up to this year's loftier expectations.

"There's a little more pressure this year, because people think we're going to be good. So it's kind of in our mind that we have to be good. It's not bad, though. We know we're good," said Allison.

With only two games left in the regular season, the number four ranked Cardinals are undefeated, and look like a force to be reckoned with in this years' playoffs. Coach Braby knows the dangers of looking too far ahead, but also realizes that boys will be boys.

"We like to use the old cliche like all the coaches and everyone else, that it's one game at a time and we need to take care of this game first before we look down the road. But you can say what you want, these are teenage young men and they're looking down," Coach Braby said.

The Cardinals are looking to live up to expectations and maybe even surprise everyone again. They moved to 9-0 on Friday, beating Sweet Springs 47-0.