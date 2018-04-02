Tipton man charged with death of Robert Ashbaugh

TIPTON - Charges were filed Wednesday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Robert Ashbaugh. Travis Clark is facing charges of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree involuntary manslaughter, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Ashbaugh died from a gunshot wound during horseplay on May 28. The Tipton Police Department responded to the scene.

Clark spoke to KOMU after Ashbaugh's death and Clark said the two were good friend.