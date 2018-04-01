Tires slashed at more than 4 dozen Troy homes

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - Police in the eastern Missouri town of Troy are searching for the person or persons who slashed the tires of more than four dozen vehicles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that one of the victims is offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

Authorities said 49 homes in the Trojan Lake subdivision were victimized Sunday. Some vehicles had one tire slashed; others had two or three.

The motive for the crime is unclear.