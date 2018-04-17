Tisius Retrail Underway
Back on June 22, 2000, Tisius and Tracie Bulington hoped to free an inmate, Bulington's boyfriend, from the Randolph County Jail.
The goal was to intimidate jailers at gunpoint, but they never completed the mission. Instead, Tisius murdered the jailers, with shots to the head.
Tisius's retrial concerns only his death sentence, not the conviction.
Prosecutors want to keep the death penalty, while tisius is asking for something less. However, a letter read in court Monday Tisius said, "I know I deserve whatever I have coming."
He added, if he had to do it all over again he would kill himself before taking the lives of the jailers as they didn't deserve this.
