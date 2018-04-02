Titanic Museum Opens With Fanfare

Called "Titanic - The Legend Continues," the attraction features more than 400 artifacts from the ship that sank on April 14, 1912, as well as interactive exhibits. Organizers say the museum is also meant to celebrate the people on the ship. Each visitor is assigned the name of a Titanic passenger when they enter and find out at the end of the tour if their namesake survived. Many of those who attended the opening ceremony yesterday say they've been obsessed with the Titanic tragedy for years. Others just wanted an opportunity to see Philbin, star of "Live with Regis and Kelly" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" who is friends with the museum's owners.