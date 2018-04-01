Titans Agree to Terms with Third-Round Pick Gooden

By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with third-round draft pick Zaviar Gooden, a linebacker from Missouri.

The Titans made the announcement Wednesday, though details of the terms weren't released.

Gooden had 256 tackles, five interceptions and four sacks during his college career. He started three seasons at Missouri and was a team captain his senior year.

Gooden posted the fastest 40-yard dash time among linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine.