Titans rookie Green-Beckham rehabbing strained hamstring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dorial Green-Beckham has only one worry, and that's making sure he rehabs the tight hamstring that has kept the Tennessee Titans rookie sidelined the past three weeks.

Proving the Titans made the right decision by drafting him will come soon enough.

Off-field issues cost the wide receiver a season of college football and dropped Green-Beckham into the second round.

Green-Beckham said Monday sitting out was frustrating. But he feels he's already shown his new teammates the kind of person he really is and will have a chance on Sundays to show he belongs in the NFL.

The 40th draft selection overall strained his hamstring during May's rookie minicamp, and the Titans kept him off the field until Monday to ensure Green-Beckham gets completely healthy.