Titletown, Missouri

Torres Roundtree sparkled for McCluer North, leading the way with 38 points and 13 rebounds. He shot 13-15 from the field and 11-16 from the charity stripe. Conner Teahan had 24 for the Hawklets.

McCluer had a double-digit lead at halftime, and would not relinquish it. Rockhurst was launching plenty of threes in a comeback effort, but wound up going just 6-25 from beyond the arc.

The girls of Hickman can take solace in knowing they were knocked off Friday night by the best team in Missouri. The Liberty Blue Jays took home the girls' 5A state championship with a 56-46 victory over Hazelwood East.

The Blue Jays bench shone brightly again, as they did against the Kewpies in the semi-finals. The non-starters pitched in to the tune of 19 points. Liberty took over in the paint, too, outscoring the Spartans 34-24.

Hazelwood East's Dalila Thomas led all scorers with 21 points. Kendra Beagle was top scorer for the Blue Jays, who had four players in double figures.

The Ruskin Eagles left town with the boys' 4A state throne, defeating the Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) Bulldogs, 59-56.

Two free throws from Demetrius Henderson gave the Eagles a 3-point lead with under 30 seconds to go. Notre Dame's Ty Williams couldn't connect on consecutive 3-point attempts in the closing seconds, ending the Bulldogs' run. Ryan Willen put up 31 points and grabbed 11 boards in the loss for Notre Dame. Ruskin had three players in double figures, including Michael Craion, who led the Eagles with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Benton Cardinals girls completed an undefeated season with the ultimate prize: the 4A state championship. The Cards knocked off the Farmington Knightettes, 52-37.

Benton led by 13 after the first period, and never looked back. Alicia Bell led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 10-13 from the field. Melissa McIntosh kicked in 10 points, and Bell also led all players in rebounds with 7. Sydney Winslow led the Knightettes in scoring with 10.

For complete box scores of each of these games, click on the links to the right.