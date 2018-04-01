Tobacco Tax Plan OK to Gather Petitions

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The proposal would raise the state's cigarette tax from 17 cents a pack to 97 cents. And it would triple the current tax on other tobacco products. The tax is projected to generate at least 350 (m) million dollars a year. The money would go toward health care programs and anti-tobacco efforts. To make the November ballot, supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment must gather at least 145-thousand signatures by May Ninth. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-17-06 1306EST