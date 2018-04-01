TODAY'S TALK

2. Authorities are also looking Robert Joseph Dupont's background. He's identified himself as executive director of a group that runs the home. Dupont has a conviction several years ago for Medicaid fraud. State law prohibits convicted felons from being an "operator" or "principal" in a Missouri long-term care facility.

3. With her own vacation behind her, newly elected senator Claire McCaskill is all business. McCaskill says she's looking to her experience as state auditor to help her as Missouri's new senator. She says she wants to help the government accountability office. It's responsible for auditing and reviewing the federal government's fiscal performance. McCaskill is spending the holiday in D.C. looking for a place to live, a new staff, and is appearing on national TV shows.

4. While Claire McCaskill looks to rid the government of waste, some California legislators are working to get rid of a different kind of waste. Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of a dozen states and environmental groups in the "global warming" lawsuit. The landmark case could institute regulations to lessen air pollution and power consumption. It has taken six years for the suit to reach the U.S. supreme court.