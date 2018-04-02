Today's Talk: Boone Co. government center re-opens after flea treatment

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Government Center re-opened Thursday after crews treated the building's carpet for fleas.

According to Public Information Officer Michele Hall, the Roger B. Wilson Government Center building closed Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., at the end of the normal work day. She said employees who stayed after 5:00 to work late, were asked to leave the building.

Hall said a maintenance worker in the building saw the fleas Wednesday. She said other employees reported seeing them as well.

Hall said a pest company treated the entire building for fleas as a precaution. She said she was unsure of what brought the fleas into the building.

Hall said employees resumed a normal work day Thursday morning. She said staff hoped the treatment took care of the fleas and said she didn't anticipate problems with the bugs in the near future.

The government center is the second Columbia public building in as many weeks to close for fleas. Last week, the Columbia Public Library closed for three days for multiple chemical treatments of a flea infestation.

