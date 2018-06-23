Today's Talk: Downtown Columbia development

COLUMBIA - The planned structure that will force the temporary relocation of the Ninth Street Shakespere's Pizza is the latest in a recent boom of high-rise development in Columbia. The Loft apartments and District Flats by OPUS are just a few high-rises that have been developed in the last few years, and there is reason to believe that's not the end of it.

The same company that owns Brookside student housing and the property Shakespere's sits on just purchased more property at the sites of Bengals Bar and Grill and Casablanca Mediterranean Cafe.

There are currently no plans set for additional high-rises in those locations, but if more high-rises came to Columbia, what would the affect be on the surrounding community? Would it change the atmosphere of downtown? Can you see it benefitting the community?

