Today's Talk: Gov. Nixon's office audited

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Auditor's Office released an audit of Gov. Jay Nixon's office Wednesday, and found his overall performance was fair.

The audit states the governor's office continues to supplement office and mansion operations by using funding of other state agencies.

The Associated Press reported Nixon's office would have exceeded its budget by $1.9 million over the past three years had it not shifted expenses and delayed some payments to a later fiscal year.

