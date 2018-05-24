Today's Talk: Gun safety education for parents

BOONE COUNTY- On Saturday afternoon a 3-year-old shot himself in the arm after finding a gun in a bedroom. He remained in the hospital on Monday with a very serious injury.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the situation could have been prevented.

What do you think the Boone County Sheriff's Department can do to increase gun safety education for parents? How would you handle having a gun in your home around a child?

