Today's Talk: High waters at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - As water levels sit above normal at the Lake of the Ozarks, boaters are being told to travel at idle speeds only, making the lake a "no wake zone".

Flood gates at Bagnell Dam opened for the first time in two years Wednesday to allow some of the excess water to flow downstream of the lake.

At that time, Ameren officials said they hoped to have the flooded conditions under control by the holiday weekend.

Thursday, Gov. Nixon declared the lake a no-wake zone. A Nixon staffer said it was the first time such a zone was implemented since the 1993 floods.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the restriction would be in place until the lake level got below 661 feet. The resitrction was made in an effort to reduce or prevent damage to docks, hoists, ramps, sea walls, and other personal property.

One boater told KOMU 8 News Friday he would remain docked this weekend because of floating debris, regardless of the restriction.

While Gov. Nixon said he hopes to lift the restriction by Saturday, it could still alter holiday weekend plans.

