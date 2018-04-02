Today's Talk: Markets rebound somewhat after huge drop

By: Chris Gothner, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and The Associated Press

NEW YORK - It was a rollercoaster ride for Wall Street investors Monday, as the Dow Jones industrial average briefly plummeted more than 1,000 points before rebounding somewhat to finish the day down 588 points at closing time.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes were also down for the day.

According to The Associated Press, "the slump is part of a global wave of selling triggered by increased signs of an economic slowdown in China."

The Dow fell 588.47 points, or 3.6 percent, to 15,871.28. The index dropped more than 1,000 points in the opening minutes of trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 77.68 points, or 3.9 percent, to 1,893.21.

The Nasdaq composite shed 179.79 points, or 3.8 percent, to 4,526.25 points.

How has the recent stock market selloff affected your financial plans?