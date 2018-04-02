Today's Talk: Missouri House passes expansion on 'Castle Doctrine'

The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill that would expand the ‘castle doctrine.' The doctrine allows a home owner to use deadly force as an act of self-defense on an intruder without penalty.



If the bill becomes law, the bill would expand the doctrine to include other individuals occupying the private property with special permission from the homeowner.



According to the Associated Press, Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, the bill's sponsor, says the measure would allow a grandparent or relative who doesn't own the property to protect children staying in the house when they are endangered.



Where do you draw the line in protecting your property and yourself? Would you feel safer in your home knowing more people would be allowed to protect against an intruder?



