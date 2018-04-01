Today's Talk: New businesses mean Grindstone Pkwy traffic

COLUMBIA - In the last year, at least five businesses have opened up along Grindstone Parkway between Rock Quarry and Providence Road. Namely: Plaza Tire Service, Jack In the Box, Break Time, Wendy's and, as of Thursday, Starbucks.

As a result, increased traffic has slowed and frustrated drivers.

Have you noticed an increase in traffic flow in the area? What do you think the city should do about it, if anything? Do you have any ideas for improvement?

