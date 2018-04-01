Today's Talk: State workers salary ranks last

JEFFERSON CITY - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri pays its employees an average of $39,993 a year, putting Missouri 50th out of 50 in state employee pay.

The figure is more than $2,300 less than neighboring states.

State workers are gathering in Jefferson City Wednesday to demonstrate rejecting the zero-percent increase included in the recently passed fiscal year 2016 budget.

Do you think a raise for state workers should be a priority? Let us know and your comment could appear on our "Today's Talk" segment on KOMU 8 News First at Five.