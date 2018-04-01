Today's Talk: Your ideas for MoDOT's I-70 improvement

COLUMBIA - MoDOT was trying to gather ideas Friday for the "Road to Tomorrow", its initiative to improve I-70 with the next generation technology.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced its intention after its monthly meeting earlier in June to open the highway to private industry, entrepreneurs and innovators.

MHTC Chairman Stephen R. Miller said, "We're open to any and all ideas. Just as MoDOT's design-build projects over the last decade have produced insights and innovations not previously imagined, we are confident that offering free reign to human creativity and a designated site for implementation will generate the very best in American ingenuity."

What ideas do you have to improve I-70? How can MoDOT secure next generation technology to make your driving experience more efficient? Let us know what you think in the comments section below and on Facebook and your comments could be used in our "Today's Talk" segment on KOMU 8 News First at Five.