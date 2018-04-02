Today's Talk

War Spending Bill

Congress sent a $120 billion war spending bill to the White House last night, abandoning a call for most U.S. troops to leave Iraq after an earlier veto by President Bush. Even though the bill doesn't have a troop withdrawal deadline, it does have goals for the Iraqi government to meet as it strives to build a democratic country able to defend its own borders. U.S. reconstruction aid would be conditioned on progress toward the benchmarks. But President Bush retains the authority to order the money to be spent regardless of how the Baghdad government performs.

Hancock Suit

The family of dead St. Louis Cardinals reliever Josh Hancock is suing those involved in his death. Dean Hancock, Hancock's father, filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court. Defendants in the case are Mike Shannon--owner of Mike Shannon's restaurant, his daughter the restaurant manager, the tow truck driver, and the driver of the towed car. The St. Louis Cardinals organization and Major League Baseball were not named in the lawsuit.

Columbia Airshow

Memorial Day weekend means it's time for the annual Salute to Veterans Airshow at the Columbia airport. Festivities run through Monday. Organizers plan to appeal a ruling that allows protesters at the event. A federal appeals court in March sided with the American Civil Liberties Union and two protesters who were escorted out after handing out anti-war leaflets during the 2004 airshow.

Pirates 3

Pirates of the Caribbean 3, At Worlds End exploded into theaters last night. The movie is the third installment in the franchise and centers around Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp and his travels on the seven seas. Depp co-stars with Orlando Bloom who plays the young and courageous William Turner and Kiera Knightly who plays the dashing Elizabeth Swann.