Today's Talk

Taum Sauk Troubles

Ameren utility workers are expected to testify today at a public service commission hearing on the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse. The dam break was the topic at a public hearing in Jefferson City that began yesterday.The state's dam-safety chief says utility employees tampered with evidence at the Taum Sauk Reservoir after it collapsed. The 2005 dam collapse sent more than a billion gallons of water down a mountainside, wiping out Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and injuring the park superintendent's family.

Big Top Books

For all of you who have ever dreamed of running away and joining the circus...here's something for you. Tonight Gale Fuller will talk about his experiences as a kid in the circus. It's all part of the "One Read" program sponsored by the Daniel Boone Regional Library. A committee selected the book "Water for Elephants" by Sara Druen as this year's One Read book. Tonight's talk is at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library.

Urban League Convention

The Urban League kicks off its annual convention today in St. Louis. The 4-day event is themed "You, Your Money, Your Future." Speakers for the event include Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and John Edwards. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will also be there.