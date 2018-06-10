Toddler dies in St. Louis County shooting

HANLEY HILLS (AP) - For the second time in less than a week, police in north St. Louis County are investigating the shooting death of a child.

St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire says a 21-month-old boy was shot about 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Hanley Hills. The child's name, and details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, but the county's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.

The mother drove the child to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Last week, 9-year-old Jamyla Bolden was fatally shot while doing homework inside a Ferguson home. No arrests have been made. Jamyla's funeral is Saturday.