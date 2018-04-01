Toddler dies of abuse injuries, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say an abused 2-year-old boy has died from his injuries.

The Kansas City Star reports that the child was taken by ambulance to a hospital early Friday morning, with head, brain and internal injuries. Police Capt. Tye Grant says the child died Saturday night.

Twenty-three-year-old Mirsad Hamidovic was caring for the boy while his mother was at work. He was charged Friday with two counts of child abuse and two counts of domestic assault in the first degree. No additional charges were immediately filed against him after the boy's death.

Police said Hamidovic told them the boy was lying on the floor when Hamidovic twice jumped off the bed and landed on the boy's chest. It wasn't immediately clear if Hamidovic had an attorney.