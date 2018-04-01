Toddler, two others killed in Southeast Missouri

WILLIAMSVILLE (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other crimes after a toddler and her parents were killed in rural southeast Missouri.

Authorities on Monday identified the victims as 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million, and 17-month-old Willa Fontaine Million.

KFVS-TV reports that 24-year-old Drew Atchison of Williamsville is charged in the crime.

Court documents say Atchison confessed to stabbing the adults at their home in Wayne County Thursday, putting the bodies in Million's truck bed, and leaving the child alone overnight. On Friday, he allegedly took the child and the bodies of her parents and drove into neighboring Butler County, where he fatally shot the girl.

The bodies of all three were found Monday morning on private property.