Tomatoes Celebrated Everywhere

Tomato festivals are not a new thing.

One of the most famous tomato festivals started in 1945 at La Tomatina near Valencia Spain. On the last Saturday of August, 30,00 people gathered in La Tomatina from 11am to 2pm to squash and throw tomatoes at each other.

A little closer to home, Reynoldsberg, Ohio will Celebrate its 42nd Annual Tomato Festival. The festival started Sept. 5 and will last through Sept. 9. The festival features five days of music, a vintage car and monocycle show, a Civil War Encampment and tomatoes.

Tomato Festivals showcase a variety of tomatoes that visitors can taste and buy. Tomatoes are the main ingrediant in many favorite foods such as salsa and marinara sauce.