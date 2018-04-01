Top 3 Leaders Resign from St. Louis Catholic Charity

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three top officials at Missouri's largest private provider of social services have left their posts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that President Brian O'Malley, Chief Operating Officer Jack Krings and Chief Financial Officer Colleen Dusek all resigned Friday from the Catholic Charities of St. Louis. The Archdiocese of St. Louis confirmed the departures in an email but didn't elaborate on their suddenness.

Archbishop Robert Carlson said in an email to priests, deacons and others that he would name an interim leadership team in the near future.

Catholic Charities gets most of its funding through donations and appeals. This year, it received more than $1 million in grants from the taxpayer-supported St. Louis County Children's Service Fund, and more than $360,000 from the United Way of Greater St. Louis.