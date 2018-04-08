Top Dart Throwers Come to Jeff City

If it is a sport, then two of the state's greatest athletes showcased their skills at the Truman Hotel in Jefferson City over the weekend.

"This tournament draws in several nationally ranked players. It's great to see them come out. It gives everyone the chance to play against these people," added Ponder.

Kansas city native Sherri Benton sits at sixth in the nation in the ladies' rankings while Brad Wethington from St. Louis is ranked fourth in the nation for men.

Wethington had little trouble comparing his ranking to other sports. "It's like being in the top 50 of the PGA or something."

Wethington played in the World Series of Darts on ESPN and Benton traveled to Barbados as part of the United States national team last year.

Both players credit friends and family for getting them into darts.

"My husband started playing, and just like I learned to like football, I learned to like darts," Benton said.

However, both players differ on the biggest satisfaction they get from playing.

"I'm an adrenaline junkie, so I feed on that," said Wethington

"I play darts to beat men who think women can't play darts," said Benton, smiling.

Sport or not, Wethington and Benton are making a living out of playing darts.

Benton took first in the ladies singles event Sunday and Wethington won the open singles event Saturday night.