Top election officer releases investigation of Missouri race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is sending findings from an investigation of a state House race to state and federal prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

A report from Kander's office Wednesday also said it "strongly encourages" the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to review every absentee ballot cast in a contested Democratic primary for a St. Louis-area House seat.

At issue is incumbent Rep. Penny Hubbard's 90-vote win over political newcomer Bruce Franks.

Franks won 53 percent of votes cast on primary day, but Hubbard won 78.5 percent of absentee votes.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison last week said election irregularities with absentee ballots impacted the outcome of the race, and that the city election board violated state law.

Another election is set for Sept. 16.