Top-Five Tigers Thump SIUE on Senior Night

COLUMBIA - The fifth-ranked Tigers honored the 2012-13 senior class Wednesday night with a 43-3 rout over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Nearly a thousand fans packed the Hearnes Center to witness Mizzoutake nine of 10 matches, eight of which came in bonus point territory. The Tigers improved to 12-2on the year and 20-4 all-time against SIUE.

Next up, the Tigers welcome No. 16 Purdue, No. 20 Wyoming, and Maryland to Columbia for the NWCA Cliff Keen National Duals Midwest Regional this Sunday.

The winner of the four-team bracket will advance to Minnesota the following week to compete in the Finals.