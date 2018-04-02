Top Springfield News-Leader Editor Stepping Down

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The top editor at one of Missouri's largest newspapers has announced he is stepping down and moving to Wisconsin to be closer to friends and family.

Springfield News-Leader executive editor David Stoeffler made the announcement Monday morning, four years after taking the position.

The 55-year-old is being hailed for his advocacy for children, specifically the newspaper's long-running public service journalism project known as "Every Child."

The Springfield News-Leader reports the project started three years ago to focus attention on the critical needs of children.

Child advocate Dana Carroll says the newspaper's coverage of poverty, child abuse and other issues led the community to make a commitment for change.

Former Drury University president Todd Parnell says Stoeffler made a difference in the community, especially for its youngest children.