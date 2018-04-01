Top Terrorist Killed in Iraq

Intelligence agents from the U.S. and other countries located the safe house. Maj. Gen. William Caldwell explained what happened.

"What does this mean for violence in Iraq? According to top generals in this country, don't expect the fighting to end, although they say this has been a major blow against one segment of the iraqi insurgency. There was a 25 million dollar reward offered for Zarqawi's whereabouts. No word on who helped find him.