Torain Carries Redskins Past Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ryan Torain ran for 135 yards and a 20-yard score, and the Washington Redskins held off a late rally by the winless St. Louis Rams for a 17-10 victory Sunday.

The Redskins (3-1) dominated on defense and got two of their six sacks late by Stephen Bowen and Brian Orakpo to knock the Rams (0-4) out of scoring position. James Laurinaitis' interception and 15-yard return of an underthrown pass from Rex Grossman had given St. Louis the ball at the Washington 19 with about five minutes remaining.

Steven Jackson scored on a 15-yard reception earlier in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who trailed 17-0 after three quarters.

Washington is 3-1 for the first time since 2008.