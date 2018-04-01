Tornado Cleanup Continues Despite Snow

Three inches of snow blanket Monroe City. That means the contractor hired by the town can't use some of his heavy equipment to remove storm debris because he can't see natural gas lines.

"There are some we know, where buildings have come down around a gas service and around a meter," said Jim Burns, city administrator. "And we want to make sure that the contractor coming through and picking up that debris doesn't accidentally grab the gas meter and break the gas line."

Added Terry Osborn of the Public Works Department, "It could bust a gas service to one of the buildings."

Breaking a live gas line also could start a fire and burn tornado debris. And, snow is causing other problems, too.

"You have slippery conditions," explained Osborn. "And when you're talking about working in around brush piles or the debris piles, you can't tell whether there's a nail that's sharp or metal and things like that."

But, public works crews are marking where gas lines are, so the cleanup can continue.