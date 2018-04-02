Tornado Killed Four in Town with No Warning Siren

Stairs are all that remain of Alex Migliore's house, next door to where two neighbors died in the storm.

"I heard a couple crackling noises and loud booms and stuff like that," he recalled. "And, when I come back and see the flash lightning, the house was gone."

Migliore heard a lot of things during the tornado, but no siren. Mayor Daren Barfield says that's the problem.

"If we had these storm-warning sirens, the folks that lost their lives last night might still be here," he said.

Barfield said he's been trying for three years to get a grant from the state and federal governments so the town can buy a siren.

"They keep saying we don't qualify because our median income is too high," he added. "And I don't believe that that's so."

Barfield said Renick's median income is $15,000-$20,000 a year, not what the U.S. Census reported.

"If they think the median income is $30,000 plus, you know, per household, then maybe Mr. Blunt needs to come to our house, or our town personally, and take a look around."

The four deaths are setting off sirens in other residents' minds.

"I think it would've got them to some other shelter, that's for sure," said Migliore. "I think it would've warned them a lot quicker, you know what I mean? A lot sooner."

Barfield said the closest siren is five miles away in Moberly. But, he said no one could hear that warning because of the tornado's strong winds.

Workers were searching Monday for other possible victims who may have died in the Renick tornado.