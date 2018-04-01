Tornado Lifts Man's Car into the Air

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - A St. Louis County man is alive after a close call during the tornado that struck Hazelwood.

Steve Schoo told KSDK-TV he feels blessed to have survived after his car was blown airborne during the storm Wednesday night.

Schoo says he was driving home when his car suddenly began moving sideways, then began to tumble. He says the car became airborne, left the street and ended up in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

Schoo simply held onto the steering wheel. He was not hurt.