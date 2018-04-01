Tornado Rips Through Pettis County

In Pettis County, there is one confirmed death, 6 confirmed injuries, and two people remain missing.

At least two funnel clouds formed in Smithton this afternoon.

A tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. near Green Ridge.That tornado killed a woman in a mobile home near Sedalia.

Officials think the tornado that hit Pettis this afternoon was an F-2 and a quarter mile wide.

Emergency teams surveyed the damaged areas from a helicopter once and three times from the ground.

Officials are saying about 100 homes will be unliveable meaning about 150 people will be displaced in the Sedalia area.

"We're working with the Red Cross and Salvation Army right now to try to get those things in place," said Sedalia Commissioner, Rusty Kahrs. "We've been in contact with the local ministerial alliance for people that may or may not need counseling. We're just going to move on from there. But we'll make sure our citiznes have food, water and shelter for the evening."

The FFA restricted the airspace 6,000 feet above all of Pettis County.

Warrensburg and Saline counties are assisting Pettis County with the clean up.