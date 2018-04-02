Tornado's Toll in Caruthersville

State and federal disaster teams completed damage assessments across several states where 28 people died, including three in Missouri. e, more than one-thousand buildings were damaged. The worst of it was in Caruthersville, where 438 homes were damaged, another 205 were destroyed and 25 businesses were either damaged or destroyed by a tornado that struck Sunday night. About 70 Caruthersville residents are living in an emergency shelter set up by the American Red Cross.