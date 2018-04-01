Tornado Spotted in Mississippi County, not Confirmed

The sheriff's department received no reports of damage. Dispatcher Diane Kelly says several people reported seeing a tornado touch down in East Prairie and move east across the Mississippi River into Cairo, Illinois. She says there were no reports of injury, property damage, uprooted trees or downed power lines. East Prairie has a population of about 3,700 people. Kelly says a sheriff's deputy spotted tornado-like rotations, high winds and quarter-size hail near the town of Wyatt in Mississippi County.