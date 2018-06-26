Tornado Warning Issued for Gasconade County
MID-MISSOURI - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Gasconade until 11 p.m. and Osage County until 10:30 p.m. The Cole and Osage County tornado warnings have been dropped.
The severe thunderstorm warnings for Audrain, Maries and Miller counties have been dropped.
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
FULTON - Fulton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a school burglary. Police say... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local): ... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia College is hosting a training event for Columbia Fire Department recruits. The training will provide real-world... More >>
(CNN) -- After finding a gun in a sofa at IKEA, a child fired the loaded weapon in the store,... More >>
COLUMBIA - Faculty and staff from Moberly Area Community College and Stephens College announced a program to streamline the transfer... More >>
MILLER COUNTY - A West Virginia man died in a car accident South of Eugene. According to the Missouri... More >>
CLARENCE - More than county lines divide the Macon and Shelby County school districts and the residents that live in... More >>
COLUMBIA - Following the approval of a new cannabis-based treatment, a neurologist who specializes in pediatric epilepsy said having a... More >>
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri secretary of state who garnered national attention during an unsuccessful bid for U.S.... More >>
