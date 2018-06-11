Tornado Warning Preparedness

"I grew up in Kansas, I'm not worried about tornadoes," Harrold Grogger, a Bluff Creek Terrace resident said.

But as their years have gone by, being prepared for a disaster has become more important.

"We have a disaster plan," said Pam Johnson, a nurse at Bluff Creek Terrace.

Tuesday when the sirens went off, they were ready. Graham and Grogger got away from windows, and into an enclosed space. Hopefully, the rest of Missouri did too.

"It's an opportunity for people to really put their plans in place and see what they can come up with and see what they might need to think about that they hadn't thought about before," said James McNabb of Columbia Emergency Management.

But Grogger isn't totally convinced this drill was worth it.

"I'm 95 years old ... you should be able to just tell me, we don't have to do it," Grogger said.

Emergency managers say it is important for people to be aware. The sirens will sound the warning, but people will have to take those warnings seriously.