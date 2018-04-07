Tornado Warnings Across Mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - There is a Tornado Warning in Camden County until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. Osage County is under a Tornado Warning until 1:15 a.m. There is also a Tornado Warning for Miller County until 1:30 a.m. Maries and Gasconade Counties are under a Tornado Warning until 1:45 a.m. Phelps County is under a Tornado Warning until 2:00 a.m.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department confirmed reports of hail near Macks Creek.

There is also a Tornado Watch for Camden, Gasconade, Maries, Miller, Montgomery, Osage, and Phelps Counties until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reports storms are generally moving east at 50 miles per hour. There have not been official reports of tornado touchdowns in the area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Montgomery and Osage Counties until 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

File photo courtesy of Bill McChesney on Flickr Creative Commons.