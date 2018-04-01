Tot locked inside filthy KC-area home is rescued

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) - Authorities suspect a 3-year-old girl was left for hours inside a filthy Kansas City-area home while her father was shoplifting.

The girl was rescued Thursday after a bail bondsman went to her home looking for her father. The Kansas City Star reported that the bondsmen called police about the situation.

Police called state child welfare workers after cutting a padlock on the front door.

Maj. Roy Griffin of the Claycomo Police Department said in a statement that the home was filthy with clutter everywhere. Griffin says there also were sharp objects like knives and needles.

Griffin says police believe the father left the child alone at 9 a.m. to go shoplifting. The father was arrested after returning home arund 2 p.m.

The girl was released to her mother.

