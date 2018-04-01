Tour The New KOMU.com

We made the page wider so it fits your screen better. We also added menus across the top of the page so you can quickly find anything on the site.

You'll notice some extras, like the section called "Your View." It lets you tell us how we're doing, send in story ideas, and access the message boards and blogs. "

You said the "Links and Numbers" section was difficult to locate on the old website. Now, you can't miss it. It's right on the front page with a big button. Just one click and you are there.

KOMU.com is still the only web site where you can watch video of local news in mid-Missouri. But we made it easier to know which stories have video. Just look for the little camera icon beside the headline on the front page. Once you're inside the page, just click the video player to watch the video.You can also check out helpful links and access our discussion boards.

Don't miss visiting the new and improved weather page. You'll still get your forecast, maps and radar images, but even easier. Along with some other extras you've ask for, like sunrise and sunset times.



There's plenty of other improvements like our revamped sports page, plus new features for career advice and listing local classifieds with our partner "Find It CoMO."



Check out the site, look around, and, as always, let us know what you think. The "Your View" menu at the top of the page and click "Give Us Your View" to access a form to email us your opinions.