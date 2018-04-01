Tourney Time for Mizzou Baseball

Lefthander Nathan Culp will start against second-seeded OSU on Wednesday. Earlier this season, Culp shut the Cowboys down, striking out 7 in 8 innings while giving up only 2 runs on 6 hits.

"It's a team that I've pitched well against already," he said. "So, I'm confident going against them. And we've hit their pitchers a little bit, so we're ready for whoever we got, but I think we'll do all right."

OSU beat Missouri 2 out of 3 during the regular season.

Mizzou Coach Tim Jamieson added, "When you get into tournament time, it will be interesting to see what Oklahoma State does with their pitching because Nathan will be fully rested. If they short rest a guy again, the advantage is on our side. So, we've got a fully-rested, capable pitcher going in the tournament. And that's all you can ask for and it gives us a chance."

Mizzou will play at least three games in the tournament, going against Oklahoma on Friday and against Kansas on Saturday.