Tow Trucks and Emergency Crews Clear Accidents

COLUMBIA - Although MoDOT issued a statewide no travel advisory for Tuesday afternoon, some drivers still headed out on wind-swept, snow-covered roads in an attempt to reach their destinations.

Despite the warnings, semi-truck drivers on Interstate 70 in Columbia tried to keep the wheels of commerce moving. Some of these trucks and other vehicles got snarled up in accidents.

Three separate injury accidents on I-70 in Boone County forced crews to close two or more lanes.

Dave Debates, a driver at Tiger Towing, said Tuesday was a busy day for crews and said the work was difficult. Debates said it normally takes 15 minutes to hook up and tow a vehicle but it can take 30-45 minutes to get one out of a snowy ditch.

The Boone County Joint Communications Center took 123 emergency calls and emergency crews responded to 58 accidents from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Operations Manager Joseph Piper said the numbers were an improvement from Friday, when the call center handled more than 450 calls from 5-7 p.m.

Piper said that although there were a high number of accidents still on Tuesday, it appeared a majority of drivers heeded warnings to stay off the roads.