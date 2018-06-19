Tow Trucks Begin to Move Stalled Cars

COLUMBIA - Tow trucks throughout Columbia began the arduous task of moving stalled cars off snow-filled Columbia roads. From Providence to Grindstone and Highway 63 to Interstate 70, spun out cars covered in snow are being slowly but surely moved.

On Providence Road and Mick Deaver Memorial Drive, University of Missouri Police cars were lined up behind stalled cars while Tiger Towing trucks began to move abandoned cars. One Tiger Towing truck driver told me his normal shift runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but he's anticipating to work late into the evening.

Stalled cars on South Providence headed north towards Interstate 70 were being towed with assistance from University of Missouri Police, but cars headed the other way towards Grindstone Parkway were being towed with assistance from the Columbia Police Department. As of 10 a.m. only three cars remained stalled between Providence and Grindstone Parkway.