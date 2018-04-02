Towe Introduced as New Bruin Baseball Coach

"We have a really good senior group. I think we have 9-10 seniors that are solid ballplayers," said Towe. "Their work ethic and their determination to win is going to trickle down to my juniors and sophomores and incoming freshmen. And I think more than anything that excites me."

Towe beat out five other candidates for the head coaching position. He raved about his opportunity to work with the incoming seniors on the team, and the chance to share his passion for the game of baseball.