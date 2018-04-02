Tower Grove Area Killing

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--St. Louis-Killing,0077



Second killing this week in Tower Grove area of St. Louis



ST. LOUIS (AP) -- For the second time in less than a week, St. Louis police are looking for a killer in the Tower Grove area.



Authorities say the latest incident happened about 6 o'clock this morning. Police believe the unidentified victim was robbed then shot to death on the street.



The crime occurred not far from a fatal stabbing last weekend. In that case, 78-year-old David Delashmit was killed, and the suspect got away.



(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)



APNP-11-02-07 0935CDT